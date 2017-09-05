As I write this, I am sitting on an empty bag of firewood with my back up against the base of a tall, twisted tree. I’m writing in a notebook, my cursive letters tripping over each other like the tangled roots of the trees around me. By the time you read this, I will have typed my words; but I don’t want to think about that in this moment. Right now, I am content where I am—on a hill facing a lake, listening as loons cry out and waves gently lap against the rocky shoreline.
I go to school in a big city, and I love the skyscrapers and bustle. But I also love where I am now; camping in Algonquin Park. Here, tall glass buildings are replaced by soaring trees and the craziness of the city is replaced by, well, the solitude of fleeting nothingness. I say fleeting because I will not be here forever—tomorrow, my family and I will pack up our tent and canoe back to where we started out from. But for this moment, I am here, and I am happy.
Now, a week later, I am on my couch, typing the words I wrote as I sat against the tree at my campsite. I could write about my camping trip all day, but I think photos capture the essence better. Since I’ve been getting into photography recently, I brought my camera on the trip. I wanted to capture a bit of everything; the big lakes which reflect the trees in the water, and the small branches and water lilies.
These photos bring me back to where I began this post: breathing in the scent of campfire mixed with pine. In that moment, I was peaceful and content. Even if you’ve never been to Algonquin Park, I hope looking at these photos of the floating fields of lily pads and fiery flames of a nighttime fire fill you with that same feeling.
16 thoughts on “Algonquin Escape”
Wow! Such beautiful moments! Thanks for taking and sharing those images.
Vincent
Thank you very much!
Lovely, thank you!
Thank YOU! 🙂
I love the dangerous beauty of Algonquin Park. Beautiful photos Sherina!
Thanks, Keith!
Wow. Absolutely stunning photos. You’ve captured each moment perfectly!
Thank you!
Beautiful pictures and definitely a great place to submerge our subconscious into. A new change from the hustling city. This was lovely.
Thank you so much! 🙂
Your photos are beautiful and I could imagine the peace and tranquility you discovered while there. I haven’t been to Algonquin Park for years. One day we’ll go back again.
Thank you! I hope you have a chance to visit Algonquin soon!!
Such an artistic piece of writing, the descriptions and photographs were beautiful! I loved this post so much! 🙂
Thank you so much! 🙂
Ohhhh stunning!
Thank you!