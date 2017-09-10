A Balanced Perspective

You know how every now and then you come across a quote that seems so perfectly in tune with that you need to hear at that moment, it’s as if you found it purely through magic? This happened to me this morning. I was browsing Pinterest and, among recipes for chocolate chip cookies and ideas for bullet journals, I saw a quote that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about: “Life would suck without all the things that make your life suck.”

Obviously, there are some things in life that are just plain negative, things you can’t control. However, this quote, to me, centres around the things that cause you stress in your life that stem from things that make your life amazing. This made me think of what causes me stress in my life; school has just started up and while I’m not super stressed, I definitely have more work to do now than I did in the summer. However, if I didn’t have these little stresses in my life then that would mean that I wouldn’t be in my journalism program, which is something that, overall, I love.

I feel like this quote has given me a new mindset about certain things. If I feel stressed about any of my assignments or classes, I will put it perspective and remind myself that the small stress is a result of a larger thing that makes my life infinitely better. Although at some point this year I’m sure I will feel overwhelmed or stressed, I will remind myself that my stress is the result of the bigger picture of my journalism degree and my career.

I can’t imagine my life without being in this program, and remembering how much I love it helps me to put the smaller bits of stress into perspective. This is, to me, a really positive way to think about stress; because then the stressful feelings are not isolated. They are simply byproducts of something you love and don’t want to give up.

This quote is also a reminder that many of the things that we can sometimes be quick to complain about are actually things for which we should be grateful. Many of us are fortunate to have things like supportive family and friends, shelters over our heads and food to eat. When we get annoyed at little things in our lives, it’s important take a step back and think about all of the reasons to be grateful.

This is why many people suggest creating a gratitude journal; it can help keep your thoughts and worries in perspective. Because while you likely have some things in your life that you feel aren’t going your way, you likely also have a lot of things that bring you happiness. Keeping a balanced perspective on what is happening in your life can help you through tough and stressful times, and I’m really glad that today I saw that quote as a reminder of this.

What are you grateful for? Let me know in the comments!